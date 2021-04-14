A new apartment building is coming to fruition near McKay Park in Bend.
The building, which sits between the Colorado Avenue bridge and the Bend Park & Recreation District’s Pavilion, will eventually be home to 141 apartments. The building will be called The Eddy Apartments, according to the developer’s website.
The project received significant backlash from neighbors, who lined nearby sidewalks to protest the idea of a four-story building, and from community members.
In an appeal to the state Land Use Board of Appeals in the spring of 2019, Old Mill District developer Bill Smith and Shevlin Dental shared concerns about the height not fitting in with the aesthetics of the area and the amount of parking. The appeal prompted the developer, Evergreen Housing Development Group, to mediate and adjust the design, according to a public meeting held by the housing group in 2019.
The developer scaled back the design in 2019, down from 170 units. Reducing the number of units led to the elimination of the fourth story to address community concerns about the height of the building, according to a public meeting held in August 2019.
As a part of this adjustment, the group also kept the amount of parking the same at 176 spots, despite a reduction in units.
The housing group hopes to complete the project by November 2021, said the group’s president, Andrew Brand, in an email.
