Supporters of legislation to reverse an Oregon Supreme Court ruling on liability waivers have created a large lobbying group to push a bill in the 2023 legislative session.
Senate Bill 754 was formally introduced Thursday and will be assigned by Senate President Rob Wagner, D-Lake Oswego, to a committee for possible consideration during the 2023 session.
Supporters of the bill announced the creation of Protect Oregon Recreation, representing more than 100 outdoor and indoor recreation businesses, non-profits and groups that the organization says together generate $16.75 billion in economic activity and account for 245,000 jobs.
The state and local communities in Oregon receive an estimated $1 billion in tax revenue from affected businesses and organizations, the coalition said in its statement.
“Access to recreation, especially health clubs and gyms, is essential to the health and well-being of Oregonians across the state,” said Jim Zupancic, president of the board of directors for the Oregon Health & Fitness Alliance, which is part of the coalition.
The bill would reverse the liability standard set in a 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling that overturned lower court decisions barring Myles Bagley from suing Mt. Bachelor ski area.
Bagley, then 18, was paralyzed in 2006 when he crashed while trying to make a jump at the terrain park in the ski area.
Bagley sued Mt. Bachelor for $21.5 million, but the Deschutes County Circuit Court and Oregon Court of Appeals dismissed the case, citing that Bagley had signed a standard liability release when he bought his season pass. It effectively waived his right to sue.
The Oregon Supreme Court overturned the ruling in 2014, saying such blanket waivers were so broad as to be unenforceable.
Recreation groups say the Oregon Supreme Court ruling has led to restrictions and closing of popular adventure recreation spots and services around Oregon.
“Without waiver reform, Oregonians risk losing access to their favorite outdoor activities across our state’s mountains, trails, lakes and rivers,” Jordan Elliott, president of the Pacific Northwest Ski Areas Association, said in the coalition's Thursday statement.
The liability ruling has created concerns not just for ski resorts, but for rafting guides, bicycle rental companies, outdoor sports instructors, as well as indoor gyms and health clubs that routinely require customers to sign liability waivers.
SB 754 lists three chief sponsors: Sen. Aaron Wood, D-Salem; Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena; and Rep. John Lively, D-Springfield.
Supporting co-sponsors are Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend; Rep. David Gomberg, D-Lincoln City; and Rep. Ken Helm, Beaverton.
Knopp has been involved in earlier attempts to pass legislation changing the liability ruling .
In 2020, recreation businesses and their supporters created The Oregon Big Tent Recreation Coalition to push for legislation to change the liability standard.
Nearly all House and Senate Republicans walked out that year over opposition to a carbon cap bill and did not return prior to the constitutionally mandated end of the 35-day session. The walkout killed hundreds of bills that never received hearings or work sessions.
The new bill, SB 754, is part of a long agenda of bills and resolutions facing lawmakers in the 160-day session. Over 2,000 pieces of legislation have been introduced for consideration in the 160-day session that under the Oregon Constitution must adjourn by June 25.
