When Netflix announced its plans to make a sitcom based on the last Blockbuster in Bend, it was news to store manager Sandi Harding.
Harding, who runs the video store off Third Street, said she was surprised to hear about “Blockbuster,” a 10-episode comedy set in a fictional version of the Bend store.
“No one has reached out to me,” Harding said Thursday. “It doesn’t mean that they won’t. I just haven’t heard.”
The silence from Netflix leads Harding to believe the show will not be filmed in Bend, and may not reference Bend at all.
Tim Williams, executive director of Oregon Film, an agency that represents Oregon in marketing and recruiting film and television productions, agrees with Harding.
“Since this scripted series is a comedy I would assume it would be shot mostly on a soundstage in L.A.,” Williams said. “If I had to guess.”
A Netflix spokesperson would not comment Thursday on where the show will be filmed.
Netflix announced the series Wednesday on Twitter. A description of “Blockbuster” says it’s an ensemble comedy set in the last Blockbuster Video in America that explores what it takes — and more specifically, who it takes — for a small business to succeed against all odds.
The show will star Randall Park, known for roles in “Fresh Off the Boat,” and “WandaVision,” and is created by Vanessa Ramos, a writer for “Superstore” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
Even if the show won’t feature Bend, Harding still thinks it’s amusing to highlight the last Blockbuster on Earth.
“I heard it's going to be kind of like ‘The Office,’ which my family loves,” Harding said. “I think it would be a lot of fun if they could do something like that.”
Harding believes the series is a result of the documentary, “The Last Blockbuster,” produced by two Bend filmmakers and released on Netflix in March. The documentary went viral and was trending in the top 10 most watched movies on Netflix when it was released.
“There is so much interest in the nostalgia of it,” Harding said. “It just makes sense that people would be nostalgic for what they did as kids, going to Blockbuster and getting movies.”
The documentary also explored the business side of Blockbuster and revealed how the company had a chance to buy Netflix. Instead, Blockbuster went from 9,000 stores to one, and Netflix changed the way people enjoy home entertainment.
Harding finds it ironic that Netflix is now promoting Blockbuster with the documentary and upcoming sitcom.
“The irony is certainly not missed on any of us, especially when in the documentary it talks about how Blockbuster turned them down,” Harding said.
Harding hopes to hear from Netflix and get a chance to talk with its producers. She has funny stories to share about what it’s like running the last Blockbuster. She hopes the show's producers speak with former employees who worked at other locations over the years to get an accurate depiction.
“There’s thousands of people who have worked at Blockbuster, so it isn’t going to be too hard for them to find someone who has some great stories to tell,” she said.
Harding is happy for the continued publicity around the store. The attention is what keeps people visiting from across the globe and loyal customers returning daily to rent films.
“That’s good for all of us,” she said. “It keeps the store going a little bit longer.”
