Bulletin photographer Ryan Brennecke captured these images of the Comet NEOWISE, officially named C/2020 F3, which has been streaking across Oregon skies all week. It's a bright, beautiful, once in a lifetime viewing: The frozen ball of space ice won't return to the inner solar system for 6,800 years. The best way to find it at night is around 10 p.m. Look north/northwest near the horizon.
featured
NEOWISE comet lights up Oregon skies
- Bulletin staff report
-
-
- 0
Sign up for our newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Receive breaking news from our newsroom
Explore Central Oregon
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
GO! Magazine
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Oregon Capital Insider
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Pulse of Oregon
Get information on healthcare and healthy living in Central and Eastern Oregon
Top Headlines
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.