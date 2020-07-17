Bulletin photographer Ryan Brennecke captured these images of the Comet NEOWISE, officially named C/2020 F3, which has been streaking across Oregon skies all week. It's a bright, beautiful, once in a lifetime viewing: The frozen ball of space ice won't return to the inner solar system for 6,800 years. The best way to find it at night is around 10 p.m. Look north/northwest near the horizon. 

