Sage Street gunman

In this surveillance photo released by Bend Police, a man who authorities say fired a handgun into the air in a neighborhood Saturday can be seen walking through the area.

 Bend Police/Submitted photo

Police are still searching for a man who walked around a southeast Bend neighborhood firing a handgun in the air early Saturday before fleeing through people’s yards and escaping.

Sheila Miller, spokesperson for the Bend Police Department, said a semi-automatic handgun was recovered by the Central Oregon Emergency Response Team after a search of the area. The brand and caliber of the handgun are being withheld while the search continues, she said.

