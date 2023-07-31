Services through NeighborImpact help vulnerable communities through many challenges, including food insecurity, transportation and money management in Central Oregon. But that wouldn’t be possible without getting feedback from the community.
Scott Cooper, executive director for NeigborImpact, has seen the impact of the nonprofit's work, when a client called on Friday morning. The client is in the money management program and was worried about being the victim of a scam.
“Had that client followed through with that scam, that client would have probably had their entire bank account wiped out through cyber fraud, but we were able to intercept that,” Cooper said.
The organization will hold outreach sessions in August with a goal of improving or creating more programs. From Aug. 1-24, the organization plans to visit seven communities for feedback. Community members and stakeholders are encouraged to share their perspectives, ideas and suggestions about how the organization can best serve low and moderate income residents.
“We are a regional organization, not a local organization, so we are looking for big regional themes,” Cooper said. “We can’t make solutions out of nothing, but if I'm aware of the challenge then I might be able to.”
For those who are unable to attend the sessions in person, there will be an option to participate via Zoom.
There are a series of questions that NeighborImpact hopes to answer, including the following:
How well is NeighborImpact currently meeting community needs?
What are the biggest challenges in serving economically challenged people in your community?
What can NeighborImpact do or do better to help fill those gaps?
What is the best way to distribute information about services to low- and moderate-income individuals and families in your community?
Are there any crucial aspects or opportunities that NeighborImpact might be overlooking?
Schedule for listening sessions
All sessions will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at their respective locations. The zoom meeting ID is 873 2042 8504 with the passcode as 306104. Translations are available by reaching out via email reception@neighborimpact.org at least 2 business days prior to the session.
Bend: Tuesday at the Deschutes Public Library Brooks Room.
Redmond: Thursday at the Redmond City Hall, Civic Room 208.
Prineville: Aug. 8 at the Bowman Museum.
Warm Springs: Aug. 15 at the Community Wellness Center in the Social Hall.
Madras: Aug. 17 at the Inn at Cross Keys Station in the conference room.
La Pine: Aug. 22 at the La Pine Senior Activity Center in the conference room.
Sisters: Aug. 24 at the Sisters Parks and Recreation center in Meeting Room 1.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.