NeighborImpact is seeking applicants for its free child care program for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old.

The Baby Promise Program, the nonprofit's child care program, will provide up to 116 children with fully-funded and quality child care through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the organization said in a release Thursday. 

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

