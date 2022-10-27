NeighborImpact is seeking applicants for its free child care program for children ages 6 weeks to 3 years old.
The Baby Promise Program, the nonprofit's child care program, will provide up to 116 children with fully-funded and quality child care through multiple licensed child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the organization said in a release Thursday.
The child care slots are reserved for families who are eligible for and enrolled in Employment Related Day Care through the Oregon Department of Human Services, the release said. The income threshold for the state program can be found on the department's website.
Those interested in enrolling their children in NeighborImpact's program should fill out a pre-application on the nonprofit's website. Providers interested in participating in the program are encouraged to call 541-362-6434.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
