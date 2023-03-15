NeighborImpact

A small sample of NeighborImpact's food bank operation.

 NeighborImpact/Submitted photo

NeighborImpact, the nonprofit that supplies Central Oregon’s food pantries, has raised the money it needs to build a new food warehouse in Redmond to help feed Central Oregon's growing number of residents struggling with hunger. 

A $200,000 donation from an anonymous donor to the organization, the largest single donation in its history, will allow the nonprofit to begin construction on the new 10,691-square-foot warehouse in June, said Rachel Haakenson, NeighborImpact's communications director. 

