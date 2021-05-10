NeighborImpact will receive $800,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to go toward expanding the nonprofit's food bank warehouse.
On Monday, the nonprofit in an announcement credited state House Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond, with dedicating the discretionary funding toward the cause.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of people using the food bank has increased from 22,000 monthly to a peak of 34,000, according to NeighborImpact.
To keep up with the increasing demand, NeighborImpact, which serves all of Central Oregon, is trying to raise $5 million to expand its warehouse. The project will add 6,400 square feet to the existing warehouse, as well as improve loading and unloading areas and upgrade to rooftop solar to make the building more resilient.
Between the COVID-19 relief funds, private donations and a grant from the Maybell Clark Macdonald Fund, the organization has secured $1.04 million toward the $5 million expansion campaign.
"NeighborImpact would like to express appreciation to Representative Jack Zika for his leadership in dedicating these funds and for expressing his concerns for those experiencing hunger in Central Oregon," NeighborImpact wrote in a statement.
