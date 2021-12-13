NeighborImpact on Monday announced the opening of a new regional office in Warm Springs.
The nonprofit, which offers energy assistance, rental assistance, home weatherization and other assistance programs, says the new office will improve accessibility to those services for members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
Located in the Family Resource Center, the office is open for walk-in services on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to noon and by appointment Monday through Friday.
“The partnership that has grown between NeighborImpact and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has been tremendous and has provided community service to a community that is in great need,” said Warm Springs Emergency Manager Dan Martinez in a press release. “Our tribe relies on partnerships, and those partnerships turn into relationships that benefit our community.”
The new regional office is the nonprofit's sixth in Central Oregon.
The new office is just the latest partnership between the tribes and the nonprofit. NeighborImpact's food delivery program, opened this year in partnership with the tribes, provides food for more than 13% of tribal members and residents, according to the nonprofit.
“Food donated from NeighborImpact has vastly helped, serving hundreds of families in our time of need,” said Theodore Perez-Zamora, the tribes’ food pantry manager, in the release.
The Family Resource Center building is located at 1144 Warm Springs St., and appointments with NeighborImpact can be made by calling 541-647-9001.
