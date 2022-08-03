Eligible homeowners at risk of losing their home due to falling behind on mortgage payments or property taxes can access funding to help pay past-due balances, provide ongoing payment relief and other expenses through the Oregon Homeowner Assistance Fund.
NeighborImpact, a nonprofit organization, is offering free assistance and counseling to help homeowners access the funding, the organization said in a release Wednesday.
To qualify, homeowners must live on the property, be listed as a borrower on the mortgage, be the property owner, and have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic after Jan. 21, 2020.
Eligible homeowners must also be at or below 150% of area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States to qualify for past-due payment relief, and at or below 100% of area median income or 100% of the median income for the United States to qualify for ongoing payment relief.
NeighborImpact’s coaching is provided at no-cost to those who are at risk of losing their primary residence. To get started or to learn more information, visit neighborimpact.org/haf.
