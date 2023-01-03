NeighborImpact is using a state grant to offer funding and educational opportunities to child care providers and those who want to become child care providers in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
The program is funded by an $8.2 million grant earmarked for child care providers including financial and program support, NeighborImpact said in a news release Tuesday.
Hannah Kuehl, who is with NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and is managing the program and the grant, said Central Oregon is a child care desert and while the lack of child care in the region is nothing new, it has only started to get attention in the past few years.
“It does take a lot of money to operate even a home-based business, and a lot of these providers aren’t making living wages, and so these are really passion projects. These are people who love children. These are people who are doing this because they want to see these children have safe, quality care,” Kuehl said. “But this is not a financially lucrative industry, and that is a large part of what NeighborImpact Child Care resources is trying to do, is to change the industry, to help it be more financially viable for providers.”
The program is available to center-based and home-based providers, and people who want to start a child care business. Award amounts range from $5,000 to $528,350 depending on the type of care provided, the number of children served and other factors, the news release said. Priority for funding will be given to providers who offer full-time care.
Kuehl said the grant from the state is meant to get people back into the workforce who otherwise are prevented from doing so because they are unable to find child care. The NeighborImpact program intends to do that by drawing more people into the industry and providing opportunities.
According to NeighborImpact, some of the funding will also go to educational opportunities and direct business coaching, as part of a partnership between NeighborImpact Child Care Resources and the Small Business Development Center at Central Oregon Community College.
This educational program focuses on best business practices to achieve and maintain financial success and strategies for creating child care businesses that encompass quality early childhood education. The program is a continuation of a successful pilot program developed for home-based child care providers.
Kuehl said the pilot program was successful in the sense that NeighborImpact was able to help keep existing child care providers in business. Now, she said, the program is trying to get more people across Central Oregon interested in becoming child care providers to fill the need.
One of the biggest obstacles to the program and programs like it is the lack of available commercial and residential space, Kuehl said. People who know of facilities that may be available to child care providers, please contact Kuehl at ccep@neighborimpact.org.
