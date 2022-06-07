Mountain View neighborhood is Bend’s most populous

A variety of residences are visible in Bend's Mountain View neighborhood in this 2017 photo. 

 Bulletin file

Bend residents are being asked by the city to apply for vacancies on the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, a committee that advises the Bend City Council.

The alliance is made up of residents in Bend's 13 neighborhood associations. The alliance addresses citywide concerns and provides input to the council.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 3.

Neighborhood associations looking for candidates include Boyd Acres, Century West, Mountain View, River West and Summit West.

Applicants can fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.

The applications will be shared with respective neighborhood association boards, which will then provide recommendations to the City Council.

The City Council is expected to appoint members July 20.

Questions can be directed to Makayla Oliver, the city's community relations manager, at moliver@bendoregon.gov.

Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.

