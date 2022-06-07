A variety of residences are visible in Bend's Mountain View neighborhood in this 2017 photo.
Bend residents are being asked by the city to apply for vacancies on the Neighborhood Leadership Alliance, a committee that advises the Bend City Council.
The alliance is made up of residents in Bend's 13 neighborhood associations. The alliance addresses citywide concerns and provides input to the council.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. on July 3.
Neighborhood associations looking for candidates include Boyd Acres, Century West, Mountain View, River West and Summit West.
Applicants can fill out the online advisory committee application form at bendoregon.gov/government/committees/apply.
The applications will be shared with respective neighborhood association boards, which will then provide recommendations to the City Council.
The City Council is expected to appoint members July 20.
Questions can be directed to Makayla Oliver, the city's community relations manager, at moliver@bendoregon.gov.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Brenna Visser has been a government reporter in Bend since 2019. When not busy reporting, you can find her hiking with her dog or systematically trying all of Bend's breweries.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Select any of the free newsletter below, enter your email address and click 'Sign Up."
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Start your day with our top stories in your inbox
A weekly note from our editor about the inner workings of the newsroom.
Weekly information to help you Explore Central Oregon
Receive weekly entertainment news occurring in Central Oregon
Daily obituaries from Central Oregon
An independent source of exclusive news and insight about state government delivered conveniently by email each Friday to subscribers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.