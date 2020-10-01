Candidates for the Bend City Council will discuss ideas at a forum Sunday held by Bend's neighborhood associations.
Parking, traffic, growth, development and fire will be the topics discussed at the virtual forum, according to the event's description.
Eight of the 10 candidates will speak at the forum that begins at 3 p.m. Ron "Rondo" Boozell and Anon "Bubba" Walters are the two candidates not speaking, because they did not confirm their attendance by the Sept. 8 deadline, according to event organizer Deby DeWeese.
Boozell denies this, and said he did RSVP to the event. When asked for documentation, he told The Bulletin he was "not going to prove his case."
Walters said on Thursday he had not received an invitation.
An email dated Sept. 2 from DeWeese shows an email invitation was sent to both candidates.
The forum can be streamed on Connect Central Oregon’s YouTube channel.
