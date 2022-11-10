Construction that will close the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in northeast Bend is set to begin in early 2023, so the city is hosting an informational open house next week for community members to learn more.
The open house will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on at the Deschutes Children's Foundation at 2125 NE Daggett Lane.
The entire Purcell Boulevard and Neff Road intersection will be completely closed for the project. Crews will level the intersection to add crosswalks compliant with the American Disabilities Act. According to the project website, the intersection is a high risk for crashes and accidents, and the signal is out of date and tends to produce long wait times, especially with the nearby hospital and school.
The intersection has a crash rate of at least 1 crash per one million vehicles that pass through, according to a transportation impact study from the city.
Purcell Boulevard will be extended to fully connect the street between Holliday Avenue and Courtney Drive, including the addition of bike lanes protected by on street parking and wide sidewalks. The extension project is funded by the Transportation General Obligation Bond passed by voters in 2020.
