road closed
Brad Ferguson

Construction that will close the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in northeast Bend is set to begin in early 2023, so the city is hosting an informational open house next week for community members to learn more. 

The open house will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 on at the Deschutes Children's Foundation at 2125 NE Daggett Lane.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.