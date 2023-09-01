A major road construction project that has left one of Bend’s busiest intersections closed to traffic since February is expected to be complete this fall, city officials say, while another is getting close to its final phase.

The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard improvement project, which has closed a major route to St. Charles Bend and affected travel to nearby public schools, is expected to be complete in late fall. Meanwhile the Wilson Avenue corridor project is expected to wrap its work on the section from Ninth Street to Fourth Street this fall before moving to fixes to Wilson where it crosses Third Street.

