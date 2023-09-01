A major road construction project that has left one of Bend’s busiest intersections closed to traffic since February is expected to be complete this fall, city officials say, while another is getting close to its final phase.
The Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard improvement project, which has closed a major route to St. Charles Bend and affected travel to nearby public schools, is expected to be complete in late fall. Meanwhile the Wilson Avenue corridor project is expected to wrap its work on the section from Ninth Street to Fourth Street this fall before moving to fixes to Wilson where it crosses Third Street.
Intersection nears reopening
Jason Suhr, the principal engineer on the Neff and Purcell intersection improvements, said the completion of the project’s current phase is right around the corner.
“We are targeting a late fall completion, which would mean the intersection reopening,” Suhr said. “If weather does turn south and is no longer favorable to construction activity, we will be looking for alternative options to temporarily reopen the intersection as possible.”
The project, and tentative fall completion, includes the Purcell extension, which will fully connect Purcell Boulevard between Holliday Avenue and Courtney Drive, completing a vital north-south connection.
The closure of the intersection at Neff and Purcell since February has hampered access to nearby schools.
Suhr said the city has been in close communication with the Bend-La Pine school district about bus routes during construction.
“They are planning on implementing the same modified bus routes as they had in place in the school year that ended in June,” Suhr said. “So, they’ll be reestablishing those same routes they had temporarily implemented. So, they are fully on board with that because this project did start in the spring of 2023, and we were in school at the time of the intersection closure initially.”
Suhr said the city is also in communication with Pilot Butte Middle School on Neff Road, given the school’s proximity to the project.
“Buses or parents dropping off kids can’t get through the Neff and Purcell intersection, so they will have to find a modified route. There are detour signs installed throughout the city,” Suhr said of the upcoming school year.
Suhr said the project has since transitioned from the underground infrastructure work to some of the more above ground parts of the project, including retaining walls and new traffic signals.
Scott Maben, the director of communications for Bend-La Pine Schools, said the school district dealt with construction related to the same project during the last school year.
“For those traveling to the school from the east side of town, the detours add time to their commute. We encourage everyone to factor that into their schedules,” Maben said. “We rerouted the affected buses last year, and that will continue this fall. We also work with Commute Options to share safe waling/biking paths to every school.”
St. Charles Bend is directly to the northeast of the intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard. Andy Hood, the interim deputy chief of operations for Bend Fire & Rescue, said he is not aware of the construction affecting ambulance transfer times.
He said the alternate routes the agency has come up with work pretty well.
“Sometimes it is actually smoother to stay on the flatter roads and especially to stay away from the neighborhood areas,” Hood said. “I haven’t heard anything yet that it has hampered responses to calls or responses to the hospital. We knew this was coming. We were planning for this.”
Hood said some of that smooth sailing comes from being prepared, but it also has to do with the “luck of the gods” on where calls originate.
Hood said the local project that is affecting operations the most are the roundabouts being installed on west U.S. Highway 20, but he said the agency works closely with the city and the county and with construction contractors to ensure response times remain adequate.
Wilson Avenue construction continues
Sinclair Burr, the principal engineer on the Wilson Avenue corridor project, said the project — which includes upgrades from Second Street to 15th Street along Wilson Avenue — is already in its final phase.
“We’ve already completed a few phases from Ninth Street all the way down to 15th Street, and we moved all the way to the west and this is the final overall phase.”
Burr said the street closures west of the new roundabout at Ninth and Wilson will continue through the fall, and then things will shift to stage two of the final phase, which includes improvements from Second Street to Fourth Street, as well as improved signals and traffic lights at intersection of Third Street and Wilson Avenue. Burr said the hope is to complete that stage by June of next year.
The final stage includes improvements from Centennial Street to Ninth Street, which may also include improvements to the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway, such as intersection improvements, a pedestrian crossing, new sidewalks and bike lanes. That stage is contingent on permitting from the railroad, Burr said.
“And then at that point, if we don’t have permitting through the railroad at that point, we are just going to open up everything and it is going to flow as it will in the final configuration,” Burr said. “Once we do get permitting from the railroad, we will jump on that piece of it. I don’t have a timeframe on that just because they don’t give timeframes.”
Burr said the Wilson Avenue corridor project hasn’t had much of an impact on local traffic as far as he knows. He did say there has been some increase in traffic on NE Franklin Avenue and NE Reed Market Road.
