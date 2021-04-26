The intersection of NE Butler Market Road and NE Purcell Boulevard in Bend will be closed starting Saturday for the construction of a new roundabout.
The closure, which is apart of a larger effort to improve the Empire Avenue corridor in northeast Bend, will last through mid-September.
People who live on NE Wild Rivers Loop, NE Cradle Mountain Way, NE Purser Avenue, NE Cruise Loop, NE Jonahs Court and NE Castle Avenue can access their neighborhoods from Purcell Boulevard to the north, according to the city.
For more information or for detour routes, visit www.bendoregon.gov/empire or call 541-200-6979.
