Kathy Mathison's three curly haired dogs were the first thing in the car Saturday night.
While she got them loaded up, her husband, James, got their important paperwork ready to go.
When they'd looked out the kitchen window a few minutes earlier, they'd seen thick black smoke rising from the north. It was the fire that would later close U.S. Highway 97 for hours and force the evacuation of the Mathisons and their neighbors in the Four Seasons Mobile Home Park, where they've lived together for six years.
The two spent the night at a family member's house, and returned to their neighborhood Sunday morning. They found that the flames hadn't quite gotten to their home, but that a nearby shed was charred and ash had damaged the home's awning.
"That's an absolute miracle right there," Kathy Mathison said, pointing to a neighbor's propane tank that had been charred on the outside but didn't burn. "You never think this is going to happen to you."
On Sunday, residents of the previously evacuated area returned to survey the damage that the Juniper Ridge Fire did to the area northeast of Cooley Road. The fire destroyed acres of cars in a wrecking yard and charred a few structures, but no homes were destroyed Saturday. Crews continued to fight the fire in advance of thunderstorms and winds forecast for the afternoon.
Fire officials concluded Sunday afternoon that a Class A motor home caused the fire when it came in contact with grass or brush, according to a release from Bend Fire & Rescue. It had burned 39 acres, and 40 fire personnel were working on the fire Sunday afternoon .
Hot temperatures up to 98 degrees, a 50% chance of thunderstorms and winds up to 11 miles an hour were all projected for Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service — conditions that could push flames to the east, depending on the ability of crews to mop up and clear surrounding areas.
"Crews are out there working very hard right now," said Cindy Kettering, deputy fire marshall with Bend Fire & Rescue.
The biggest concern for fire crews was on the eastern side of the fire, about 300 yards away from more homes, according to Bill Boos, deputy fire chief . No injuries reported as a result of the fire, and no homes were destroyed, according to Kettering.
B&R Auto Wrecking wasn't as lucky. Acres of vehicles were turned to skeletons, with windshields melted onto steering wheel frames and molten metal littering the ground in now-hardened pools.
"It's pretty well charred up," said Matt Sprauge, the store's manager.
Sprauge learned about the fire around 4 p.m. Saturday. At that time, it wasn't yet on the company's property, but just north of it. Soon, though, the flames engulfed row upon row of cars, causing fire officials to warn surrounding residents to keep windows closed to avoid the smoke.
The cars smoldered all night — by Sunday, some parts were still smoking, and small fires flared up on the lot. Store leaders surveying the damage Sunday didn't yet know how much of the inventory on their 18-acre lot had been lost to the fire.
A nearby employee's home and the store's buildings, just yards away from the rows of burnt-out cars, were saved, however, and no employees were caught in the fire.
"Inventory is replaceable," said Matt Phillips, B&R's northern regional manager. "It's a setback, but it could be a lot worse."
Now, Phillips says, the company is continuing to survey the damage and find a way to reopen.
With a large wood fence completely burned down, the Mathisons' home looks directly onto the B&R lot. Charred trees nearby indicate that the flames stopped just before hitting the family's property.
"I'm thinking we got the worst of it," Kathy Mathison said of the mobile home park. Other properties had burned trees, but the couple's shed and some belongings had been touched by the flames, and an air vent on the home was melted in.
James and Kathy Mathison, married for 47 years, had the help of many of their kids Sunday. Given the damage to their home's ventilation system, they aren't sure they'll be able to stay in the home without serious repairs.
"I was up crying all night," said Kristin Anderson, the Mathisons' daughter. "It was scary."
The family had been encouraging the two to move from the park for some time, according to Anderson.
"Looks like God might have made our minds up for us," Kathy said.
