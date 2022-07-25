Politics complicate Oregon universities’ reliance on foreign students (copy)

In this Sept. 21, 2017, photo, students settle into their dorm at Portland State University in Portland.

 Beth Nakamura/AP

Native American students from anywhere in the United States can now attend Portland State University for the same price as Oregon residents.

PSU announced Thursday that the college will now offer in-state tuition rates for undergraduate programs to any member of a federally-recognized tribe. Tribal members just need to provide their tribal enrollment card, or a letter issued by a tribe's enrollment office to receive the in-state discount.

