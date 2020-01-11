Elizabeth Woody, executive director of The Museum at Warm Springs, will give a presentation this month in Bend about Native American creeds and ceremonial codes as they apply to nature and the land.
Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have a special relationship with nature. The unwritten laws of the Wasco, Paiute and Warm Springs people prescribe how humans can care for the land and its resources.
Woody’s talk will be held at Tower Theater on Jan. 29 from 7 to 8.30 p.m. The talk is free, but registration is required.
The talk is being sponsored by the Deschutes Land Trust. Registration can be done through the trust’s website: www.deschuteslandtrust.org.
