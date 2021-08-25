Stephanie Hansen was busy Tuesday restocking cabinets, replacing dirty hospital gowns and collecting trash on the fourth floor of St. Charles Bend, where more than 40 patients were being treated for COVID-19.
Menial work, perhaps, but definitely meaningful.
For hospital personnel who have been understaffed and overwhelmed with coronavirus cases for months, the simple tasks were greatly appreciated, said Hansen, a National Guard member for 18 years.
“Doing something as simple as taking out the trash is something they don’t have to do,” Hansen said. “What we are doing is helping. They don’t have to run to get something they need immediately.”
Hansen, an employee with the Oregon Employment Department in La Grande, is one of 150 National Guard members who came from across the state Thursday to assist St. Charles Health System hospitals in Bend, Redmond, Madras and Prineville.
For the past five days, the guard members have cleaned equipment, greeted hospital visitors and delivered meals to patients in St. Charles Bend as the hospital remains full with COVID-19 cases. As of Tuesday, the Bend hospital had 68 COVID-19 patients, including 14 in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.
Megan Boyle, a nurse manager at St. Charles Bend, said Tuesday the support from National Guard members like Hansen has made a huge impact and has allowed medical staff to focus more time on patients.
“Stephanie stocks the patient care supplies so they are right by the rooms, and nurses don’t have to come out of the rooms,” Boyle said. “If they need something to take care of a patient, they have easy access to it.”
John Zagyva, a commander with National Guard who is overseeing the hospital operation, said the members will continue to work eight- to 12-hour days until at least Sept. 30.
The members are spread throughout St. Charles Bend, with at least one on each of the five floors and some in the emergency room and intensive care unit. Many wear scrubs rather than their camouflage
fatigues.
“I would rather have them comfortable,” Zagyva said. “They are realizing how hard it is to be on their feet for 12 hours running around.”
Zook Gango, a 31-year-old Portland resident who has served with the National Guard for about seven years, wore blue scrubs Tuesday as he hustled to help St. Charles Bend nurses on the fourth floor.
Gango, an Army veteran who works as a 911 dispatcher, said the past few days have been a whirlwind. He arrived with the other National Guard members in Bend Thursday and has been working 12-hour shifts each day since Friday.
He knew COVID-19 was surging in the Portland area, but he had no idea it was such an issue in Central Oregon. Since he arrived at the hospital, Gango could sense the hectic energy.
He’s been shocked how many patients with COVID-19 arrive and have to stay for treatment.
“Just the amount of patients coming in,” Gango said. “They are here, and beds are filling up.”
