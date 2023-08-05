Bend Tech Academy

The signs already say Bend Tech Academy at the entrance of Marshall High School.

 Richard Coe/The Bulletin

Name change to Bend Technical Academy official

Bend Technical Academy is officially the name of Bend’s career technical education high school after the Oregon Department of Education gave final approval to the name change request submitted by the Bend-La Pine school board in July, said a press release from the district Friday.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

— Bulletin staff report

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.