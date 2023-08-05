Bend Technical Academy is officially the name of Bend’s career technical education high school after the Oregon Department of Education gave final approval to the name change request submitted by the Bend-La Pine school board in July, said a press release from the district Friday.
In addition to dropping “at Marshall” from the end of the school’s name, the Oregon Department of Education also agreed to drop the district alternative education school designation from Bend Tech Academy.
“It was that alternative designation and historically, it’s been the school for high school students who were not succeeding at the other school, it was not the right environment for them,” said assistant director of communications Becca Burda. “Shedding that designation, being able to let that go is part of this important new chapter.”
Funds from the 2017 bond were intended to add a career technical education-focused school to Bend-La Pine Schools. Over the past several years, Bend Tech Academy has transitioned into a magnet school with a focus on career technical education that has a lottery system for admission. Parents, students, and teachers pushed for this name change, and the school board unanimously voted in favor of the change at their July 11 board meeting.
The school was formerly called Marshall High School, then Bend Tech at Marshall.
