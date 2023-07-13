Bend Tech Academy (copy)

In this 2021 file photo, a Bend Tech Academy student builds a robot in a technology class.

 Submitted photo

Changes are coming to Bend Technical Academy at Marshall High School, after the Bend-La Pine School Board voted unanimously Tuesday to change the school name.

Teachers, students and parents all want the school to be called Bend Technical Academy, pending final approval from the Oregon Department of Education. Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steve Cook said that will likely happen in a few months.

