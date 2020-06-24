The Redmond summer concert series will be live … on television.
Music on the Green, normally held in Sam Johnson Park, will be streaming from musicians’ backyards for you to watch at home or at a participating venue of your choice.
Several local venues are preparing to screen the concert series, including Porter, Kobold, Mazatlan and Over the Edge Taphouse in Crooked River Ranch.
Although the concerts could have been at the park per the COVID-19 Phase 2 guidelines, it would have limited attendance to 250 and closed off “all the fun parts of the park,” said Kara Roatch, events director for the Redmond Chamber of Commerce, which presents the annual concert series.
The free concerts usually draw upwards of 1,000 people, Roatch said, so they also would have to be prepared to turn people away, including those who might just want to be at the playground.
“That’s not what we’re about — we’re about including the whole community.”
The chamber also didn’t want to create a “haphazard environment” for the many business and food vendors, said Roatch. Some vendors will be setting up at the venues screening the concerts and others are accessible in an online vendor marketplace, which businesses may join throughout the summer.
The weekly concerts — which began June 24 — are also host to fundraising for local nonprofits, either through a link on the website or a donation jar managed by a chamber member at the broadcast sites, said Roatch. The first is Jericho Road, a nonprofit devoted to helping those in need of food or shelter.
Some familiar names will be playing over the summer — Bobby Lindstrom, Juju Eyeball and the Hokulea Dancers — but the concert opens with Olivia Knox, a young singer-songwriter from Bend.
The concerts, presented by the Redmond Chamber of Commerce and sponsored by First Interstate Bank and Eberhard’s Dairy Products, will be streamed 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 2 on redmondsummerconcerts.com.
