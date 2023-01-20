Laskey

Jacob Laskey, a white supremacist who plans a music festival near Bend, appears Friday via video in court, where assault charges were dropped. But he remained in custody on new charges for violating a no-contact order. 

 Anna Kaminski/The Bulletin

A man with white supremacist ties who advertised a music festival in the Bend area was cleared of domestic violence charges Friday after he was arrested in Deschutes County earlier this month.

Jacob Laskey, 42, promoted a heavy metal music festival earlier this year that was scheduled to be held at an undisclosed location in Bend in June. The festival was called “MurderFest,” according to Laskey’s original announcement on his now-deleted Instagram account.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Wes McGovern contributed reporting for this story in collaboration with the Future Journalists of America. The Future Journalists of America is a two-year program overseen by EO Media Group’s nonprofit, The Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism. It embeds high school students in newsrooms to learn media literacy and journalism skills, report community news for its regional youth publication and learn modern techniques to operate and sustain a publication.

541-633-2160, akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

Anna Kaminski is a city and county government reporter with The Bulletin. Previously, she was a reporter in Eugene, and she grew up in the Midwest. Kaminski spends her time outside of the newsroom exploring Central Oregon or catching up on new and old movies.

(2) comments

Marcomm
Marcomm

Murderfest! Why are we letting that happen...

Report Add Reply
Skittish
Skittish

While I agree his character and title of the "fest" are highly concerning, did he do anything illegal? But then that begs the question, why do we let BLM/antifa burn and attack federal buildings, direct traffic and occasionally beat drivers who don't follow their commands? Why do we let BLM rioters cause millions of dollars in damages?

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.