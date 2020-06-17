Day-trippers and tourists wanting to visit Oregon’s best paleontology collection will need to wait a little longer to get their fill of fossilized bones.
The Thomas Condon Paleontology and Visitor’s Center at the John Day National Monument, currently closed due to COVID-19, is not expected to re-open its doors until mid-July at the earliest said Patrick Gamman, superintendent for the national monument. While mid-July is the target, that date could be pushed back, Gamman added.
Gamman said he is acting out of an abundance of caution and wants at all costs to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in the small communities that lie near the national monument.
While the museum is closed, all walking trails and lookout points in the park are open to the public. Visitors are advised that water is not available in the park.
The John Day National Monument is spread across two main areas. The Painted Hills unit on the western side tends to get the most visitors due to its proximity to Oregon’s cities. The paleontology museum is located a one-hour drive east of the Painted Hills, in the Sheep Rock unit.
