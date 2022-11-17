gass
Buy Now

Motorists drive by a sign opposing a proposed gas station near the roundabout at Brosterhous and Murphy roads in southeast Bend.

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

The neighbors of a proposed commercial development, which would be built on the southwest corner of Murphy and Brosterhous roads, have made their opposition clear for more than a year. They don't mind the food cart pod and the brewpub but they don't want to see a gas station, convenience store and a drive-thru restaurant.

They've knocked on hundreds of doors, obtained thousands of signatures for petitions, sat and counted cars at the intersection and raised $10,000 for an attorney and traffic experts to halt this development.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

541-633-2160

akaminski@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.