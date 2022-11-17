The neighbors of a proposed commercial development, which would be built on the southwest corner of Murphy and Brosterhous roads, have made their opposition clear for more than a year. They don't mind the food cart pod and the brewpub but they don't want to see a gas station, convenience store and a drive-thru restaurant.
They've knocked on hundreds of doors, obtained thousands of signatures for petitions, sat and counted cars at the intersection and raised $10,000 for an attorney and traffic experts to halt this development.
The 2.7-acre development has been met with resistance from nearby neighborhoods, including the Old Farm district, which includes homes north of Murphy Road and east of U.S. Highway 97.
A public hearing for the proposed development is set for Friday morning and over 70 southeast Bend residents are expected to protest the construction of a gas station and drive-thru restaurant. Residents have been speaking out against the project since October 2021. Their goal is to demonstrate widespread opposition to what they say is a vehicle-intensive development in the area.
"We moved to Bend to live a healthier life," one southeast Bend resident, Susi Gaylord, said. To her, that means not having a gas station and a drive-thru across the street from her neighborhood.
Instead, Gaylord, 58, would rather see a health food grocery store, a quaint book store and a coffeeshop — something that encourages community gathering.
Neighbors are not upset with commercial development. Many welcome the idea of being able to walk to grab a cup of coffee, a beer or a quick bike to eat. Most are worried about an influx in traffic, an increase in car-dependent businesses, changing neighborhood quality and possible health and environmental impacts.
Gaylord, the founder of SE Bend Neighbors for Responsible Development, and others in the neighborhood have raised money for a land use attorney and traffic experts to push back against the development.
"We don't want to bring more automobiles into the mix," Gaylord said.
Mary Grassley, who lives across from the proposed development site, is concerned with adverse health and environmental impacts of a gas station, specifically related to possible pollutants from fuel.
"I find it to be a public health issue that goes against Bend's environment and climate goal, which is to improve the quality of life by increasing equitable access to clean air, decreasing carbon emissions and mitigating the adverse effects of climate change," Grassley, 69, said.
Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality ensures all fuel-related businesses comply with strict health and safety standards. Grassley was primarily concerned with the release of benzene, a harmful pollutant, from gas. She especially worries about the impact on children in the area because of the proposed development's proximity to a school.
All gas stations are required to obtain air quality permits and underground storage tank permits that ensure the appropriate management of gas-related businesses, said Laura Gleim, a public affairs specialist for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality.
"Gas stations and gas-powered cars do emit air pollution. But we have regulations that limit pollution and help keep air quality within standards that are meant to protect public health," said Gleim.
The architect Ken Diener with KJD Architects, which was responsible for the west Bend Safeway grocery store and the surrounding plaza, said the development is more than just a gas station. Diener said they've listened to the neighbors' input and moved the fuel pump canopy back further to allow for better visibility and safer pedestrian access.
He said the convenience store paired with the gas station will be a larger market (over 4,800 square feet) with a wider range of food options than an average convenience store. It gives area residents the opportunity to access fuel, food and community without having to venture out onto major streets, Diener said.
"What we're doing will provide services that I think the neighborhood will really like in the future," he said.
