The suspect in a fatal shooting outside a downtown Bend bar Aug. 10 was arrested in Cleveland, Tennessee on Friday night. His brother was also taken into custody.   

Caleb Joseph Cegers, 20, of Bend was wanted for second-degree murder, and law enforcement officials believed his brother, Dahnte Nathaniel Cegers, 25, of Bend helped him leave Central Oregon after the slaying. Caleb Cegers was arrested "without incident" at a residence in Cleveland, Tennessee around 11:30 p.m. Eastern time Friday, according to a release from the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office. Dahnte Cegers was taken into custody earlier that evening.  

