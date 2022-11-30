jensen
The owner of The Reptile Zone, Jeff Jensen, holds his a pied ball python named Apple in 2016.

 Andy Tullis/Bulletin file photo

Jeff Jensen was 20 minutes outside of Toledo, Oregon, on his way to buy 800 rodents for the snakes at The Reptile Zone store he owns in Bend when his wife called with the news that would ruin his day.

Someone — perhaps two people — had broken into the store Sunday night. Donning a ski mask, the suspect made off with roughly $3,000 worth of animals and cages.

