The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reporting increased numbers of mule deer in the Madras area dying from what appears to be disease-related causes.
Localized mule deer die-offs caused by disease have been reported in Central Oregon in recent years, the agency said in a release. As of Thursday, Oregon State Police game troopers and Madras Police Department have reported about five suspected cases.
Greg Jackle, a wildlife biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said the deaths are probably caused by adenovirus hemorrhagic disease but might be epizootic hemorrhagic disease or bluetongue disease.
"Clinical signs for the hemorrhagic diseases are very similar," said Jackle. "Part of the reason behind the announcement is to get the public to report any mule deer that are dying so we can collect fresh samples."
Mule deer infected with adenovirus hemorrhagic disease may display rapid or open-mouth breathing, foaming or drooling at the mouth, bloody diarrhea and weakness, according to the agency. Deer may be found dead with no apparent cause.
Jackle said it's not uncommon to have reports of adenovirus hemorrhagic disease in the late summer or fall and that getting the message out to the public allows the agency to track the outbreak. Proper carcass disposal can help to minimize the spread of the disease, he said.
The department also asks the public to not artificially attract mule deer to congregate in certain areas such as a watering hole or feeding area.
The disease is not contagious to humans or livestock, but the public should be cautious when handling any dead deer found in Jefferson and surrounding counties, the agency said. To report a sick or dead deer, call the Prineville Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife office at 541-447-5111.
