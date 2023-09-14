Mule deer

Mule deer

 Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife is reporting increased numbers of mule deer in the Madras area dying from what appears to be disease-related causes.

Localized mule deer die-offs caused by disease have been reported in Central Oregon in recent years, the agency said in a release. As of Thursday, Oregon State Police game troopers and Madras Police Department have reported about five suspected cases.

Michael Kohn has been public lands and environment reporter with The Bulletin since 2019.

