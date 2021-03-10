The Mountain View High School baseball team locker room and storage building was destroyed Tuesday in a fire, according to Bend Fire & Rescue.
Bend firefighters responded at 6 p.m. to the 30-by-30-foot building fully engulfed in flames. The building is several hundred feet away from the main school building so there was no threat to the school, according to the fire department.
Fire crews extinguished the fire, which stayed mostly in the attic of the building. All the baseball gear inside was saved.
The baseball team coaches and players helped move all the gear to a safe location to be cleaned and dried.
The fire was caused by a wall heater that failed in the building, according to the fire department. The fire quickly spread from the heater to the exterior of the building and then to the attic.
The electric heaters were about 40 years old, the same age as the building.
The estimated loss was $20,000 for the building, according to the fire department.
