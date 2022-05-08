Mt. Bachelor ski area recently welcomed Cashew, a 14-week-old Golden Retriever, to its crew of five avalanche rescue dogs.
Cashew joins Riggins, an 11-year-old Black Lab; Mango and Banyan, both 9-year-old Golden Retrievers; Shasta, a 1½-year-old Golden Retriever; and Ruddy, a nearly 1-year-old Border Collie.
Riggins and Mango are entering retirement or semi-retirement after this year, and Banyan is fully trained and after this year will be the crew’s oldest veteran, Mt. Bachelor told The Bulletin.
Below are some questions and answers about Cashew, and Mt. Bachelor’s avalanche dog training program.
Who is in charge of training the dogs?
"Drew Clendennen is our patrol training supervisor, and he oversees the program, though each dog is trained by the owner/handler,” said Mt. Bachelor spokesperson Dustin Fletcher. “These patrollers need to have three years of patrol experience and to have a level 3 certification. Dogs and handlers attend a week-long Avy Dog school each year, although it takes the whole patrol crew to train.”
How are the avalanche dogs trained and how long does training take?
“The first year of a dog's career is spent doing basic obedience, getting the dog used to riding chair lifts and snowmobiles, and being around loud noises and skiers,” Fletcher said. “Once the dog has matured and can run downhill, we start the search and rescue training. It is mostly hide and seek, with the searches becoming harder after each successful phase. Eventually, you can bring a dog to an unknown area with multiple 'victims' buried, and the dog can locate them in a matter of minutes.”
How successful has the program been? How many rescues have been done on Mt. Bachelor in the past five years?
“Our goal is for a dog never to do an actual rescue in their lifetime,” Fletcher said. “The patrol comes up early before opening to reduce the avalanche danger by using explosives and ski-cutting to trigger avalanches before the public is on the hill. This is a mountain environment with wind and snow during the day. When guests are on the mountain, there is always a very small chance of something happening if conditions change.
“We have the dogs on hand in case something were to happen. Most people don’t wear avalanche beacons when recreating at Mt. Bachelor, so a dog is going to be a much faster retrieval/recovery than a probe line. So having a team fully trained for the last 25 years and not needing to use them is a huge success,” Fletcher said.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
Get the Daily Headlines, delivered FREE to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
WE'RE ALL EARS
Help us learn how best to meet your needs by taking this short survey, and you'll be entered to win $100 in Old Mill District gift cards.
The Bulletin is surveying Central Oregonians about the news they read, watch and listen to, and their concerns and interests. We are seeking to understand the communities we cover every day so we can better serve the needs of our neighbors, readers and subscribers. What you care about, we care about.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.