Mt. Bachelor pick up box

Skiers and snowboarders can now pick up pre-purchased Mt. Bachelor ski area lift tickets in the Old Mill District in Bend.

The pick-up box is located in front of the Ticket Mill on Powerhouse Drive between two businesses, Lush and Tumalo Art Co. The electric kiosk allows skiers and snowboarders to print lift tickets purchased online before they head up to the mountain, which allows them to skip ticket lines at the ski area, according to Reese Thedford, Mt. Bachelor’s director of sales. 

Before now, a ticket holder had to pick up their lift ticket on site at Mt. Bachelor. Tickets cannot be purchased at the kiosk. 

“We want our guests to spend more time on snow and less time on logistics,” Thedford said in a written statement.

To learn more about lift ticket pick-up boxes, visit mt.bachelor.com.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.