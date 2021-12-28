Skiers and snowboarders can now pick up pre-purchased Mt. Bachelor ski area lift tickets in the Old Mill District in Bend.
The pick-up box is located in front of the Ticket Mill on Powerhouse Drive between two businesses, Lush and Tumalo Art Co. The electric kiosk allows skiers and snowboarders to print lift tickets purchased online before they head up to the mountain, which allows them to skip ticket lines at the ski area, according to Reese Thedford, Mt. Bachelor’s director of sales.
Before now, a ticket holder had to pick up their lift ticket on site at Mt. Bachelor. Tickets cannot be purchased at the kiosk.
“We want our guests to spend more time on snow and less time on logistics,” Thedford said in a written statement.
