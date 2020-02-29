Mt. Bachelor ski area allegedly failed 11 different ways to protect a skier and snowboarder who died on the same day two years ago after falling into tree wells, according to a $30 million lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
On the day Nicole Panet-Raymond, 19, of Portland, and Alfonso Braun, 24, of Bend, were killed in separate incidents, the lawsuit claims the ski area failed to close parts of the mountain where tree wells were a hazard and failed to clearly mark areas to avoid them.
In addition, the lawsuit says the ski area allegedly failed to employ enough adequately trained personnel and failed to educate and inform visitors on how to avoid tree wells, which are created when a hollow space under deep snow forms around the base of a tree.
The families of Panet-Raymond and Braun are each suing the ski area for $15 million.
Dan Dziuba, a Portland attorney representing both families in the lawsuit he filed Thursday, said the families are having a difficult time as the second anniversary of the deaths is approaching — Monday.
“It’s a hard time of year on those families and going through a case like this is not pleasant,” Dziuba said on Saturday. “It brings up old memories.”
The families’ goal is to ensure similar incidents never again occur at Mt. Bachelor, Dziuba said.
“What this case is about is hoping that it will never happen again to anybody else,” he said. “That is what it’s about.”
John McLeod, president and general manager of Mt. Bachelor, shared a statement Saturday regarding the lawsuit.
“These type of incidents caused by hazards naturally present in the mountain environment are thankfully rare. Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to the affected families and friends,” McLeod said. “The safety of our employees and guests is our number one priority. For information about tree wells and safe skiing in the trees, please visit: http://www.deepsnowsafety.org/. To learn about industry skiing and snowboarding safety and statistics, visit http://www.nsaa.org/press/industry-stats/.”
But there was another death at the ski area, nearly a year to the day after Panet-Raymond and Braun died. On March 1, 2019, Kenneth Brundidge, 53, of Oregon City died in a tree well west of the Northwest Chairlift.
In 2018, after Panet-Raymond and Braun died, Mt. Bachelor spokesman Drew Jackson said the ski area does its best to warn skiers and snowboarders about tree wells, but there is no way to keep them from being created.
The mountain’s website has a warning message about tree wells on the conditions report page, and two permanent warning signs are posted at the top of the Northwest and Cloudchaser lifts, Jackson said.
To prepare for the 2017-18 ski season, before the two incidents in 2018, the ski area ordered a collection of 18-by-24 inch signs warning lift-riders about the danger of snow suffocation. Many of those signs hadn’t arrived or were not put up before the deaths occurred, Jackson said.
Twenty of the signs were installed around the ski area after the deaths, where they replaced less-common, handmade signs, Jackson said.
At about noon March 2, 2018, Alfonso Braun was found under six feet of snow near the Northwest Express chairlift, between two black-diamond runs. Braun had gotten separated from his snowboarding partner after leaving the trail and fell into a tree well, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. Braun was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two hours after Braun’s death, Panet-Raymond went missing.
After five hours of searching, at about 8:30 p.m., ski patrol personnel and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue unit found Panet-Raymond buried in a tree well near the advanced White Bark run off the Cloudchaser lift. Panet-Raymond was pronounced dead at the scene.
Panet-Raymond was an honors student at the University of Oregon. Braun, an only child, was engaged to his fiancee.
“They were both so promising,” Dziuba said, “and now they are gone.”
