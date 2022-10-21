A stand-up paddleboarder takes advantage of warm weather on the Deschutes River in Bend on Tuesday. But it might time to put the paddleboard away and get out the skis. The forecast calls for cooler weather and the possibility of 13 inches of snow on Mount Bachelor by Sunday.
An abnormally warm and dry start to October is forecast to give way this weekend to more seasonable wetter conditions and below average temperatures, which could bring more than a foot of snow to Mount Bachelor.
“The Cascades will definitely see snow,” said Camden Plunkett, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. “I think our snow levels are sitting at just over 4,000 feet (elevation) Saturday morning.”
Plunkett said a weather system moving in over the weekend could bring about 13 inches of snow to the summit area of Mount Bachelor between Friday afternoon and Sunday morning. A bit further down from the summit, below 5,000 feet, 7 to 10 inches of snow is expected.
Plunkett said he grew up in Oregon, and cannot recall an October like this one. A stationary weather pattern affected by meteorological conditions as far away as the East Coast and the Desert Southwest, resulted in persistent warmer and drier weather through October so far. Plunkett called that a “blocking pattern,” which is what he expects will change.
“We are transitioning tomorrow to a cooler and wetter pattern,” Plunkett said Thursday.
The forecast for next week calls for a cooling trend, with temperatures lower than normal for this time of year, Plunkett said. Highs are forecast for the upper 40s and lower 50s. Normally, highs are in the upper 50s and lower 60s at this time of the year.
Plunkett said it is difficult to say with certainty whether a La Niña or El Niño pattern, both of which are tied to sea-surface temperature in the equatorial Pacific, is responsible for any given weather event. But he said the current La Niña pattern has a 58% chance of persisting through January, February and March. Typically a La Niña winter will bring colder and snowier conditions to the Northwest, according to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.
“We are still in that La Niña pattern right now. Equatorial sea-surface temperatures are below normal,” Plunkett added. “That is expected to continue through at least early winter.”
Johnny Sereni, director of marketing and communications at Mt. Bachelor ski area, said as of Thursday, there is virtually no snow on the mountain, but ski area officials are looking forward to the first snow of the season.
“We’ve seen the fall linger and the higher temperatures linger a little bit longer, and when it gets this close to the season we start to get a little bit nervous,” Sereni said. “But with all of the staff of Bachelor knowing there is possibly a foot of snow coming in the next few days there is actually a pep in everyone’s step more than there used to be.”
Sereni said the Mt. Bachelor officials receive regular weather forecasts, and they expect about 13 inches on the summit by the end of Sunday, and perhaps about a foot of snow down on the base of the mountain.
“Time to wax up the skis and boards, get them ready,” Sereni said. “It is a little ways off yet when we fully open up the lifts. It’s a good reminder: Let’s get our gear ready.”
The ski season on Mt. Bachelor is expected to begin on Nov. 25, which is plenty of time for even more snow to fall. Last season, Mt. Bachelor opened for the ski season on Dec. 13.
