Weather to turn cold
A stand-up paddleboarder takes advantage of warm weather on the Deschutes River in Bend on Tuesday. But it might time to put the paddleboard away and get out the skis. The forecast calls for cooler weather and the possibility of 13 inches of snow on Mount Bachelor by Sunday. 

 Dean Guernsey/The Bulletin

An abnormally warm and dry start to October is forecast to give way this weekend to more seasonable wetter conditions and below average temperatures, which could bring more than a foot of snow to Mount Bachelor.

“The Cascades will definitely see snow,” said Camden Plunkett, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service office in Pendleton. “I think our snow levels are sitting at just over 4,000 feet (elevation) Saturday morning.”

