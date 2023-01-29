Mt. Bachelor ski area west of Bend was partially closed early Sunday due to high winds and a power outage when a tree fell on a power pole between Bend and the mountain, officials said.
"It happened around 10 a.m. Six lifts were affected by the outage," said the mountain's public relations director John Sereni. "All other lifts were already on hold due to the strong winds."
The lifts were transferred to backup power which took a little longer than usual due to the severely low temperatures, Sereni said. Temperatures were hovering in the single digits most of the morning after a Canadian cold front moved through the area Saturday night dropping a skiff of snow in Bend. Ski and Ride School also closed before noon due to the lift problems and cold temperatures.
Skiers and riders on some lifts were unloaded safely by running the lifts on a slower speed than normal, which took up to 20 minutess.
"Anyone affected was provided a day ticket for another day," Sereni said.
Maintenance worked to stabilize power around the resort and were comfortable reopening Skyliner, Little Pine and Sunrise lifts at 11:45am. Strong winds prevented other lifts from opening. Lodge services were maintained on generator power, he said.
The mountain sits on 4,323 acress and offers 111 ski runs.
