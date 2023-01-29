Mt. Bachelor opening 2022-23 (copy)
Skiers and snowboarders make their way towards the Pine Marten chairlift during opening day at Mt. Bachelor ski area in November.

 Joe Kline/The Bulletin

Mt. Bachelor ski area west of Bend was partially closed early Sunday due to high winds and a power outage when a tree fell on a power pole between Bend and the mountain, officials said.

"It happened around 10 a.m. Six lifts were affected by the outage," said the mountain's public relations director John Sereni. "All other lifts were already on hold due to the strong winds."

