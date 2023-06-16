Traveling to Mt. Bachelor ski area can sometimes be a hassle for hikers and cyclists who bring their cars up to the summer trails and can't easily find parking.
To help with that, Cascade East Transit is opening a new shuttle service to Mt. Bachelor starting June 21 with stops at popular trailheads along Century Drive.
On opening day the fare will be waived and there will be music and swag at the Mt Bachelor Park and Ride, located at SW Columbia Street near The Pavilion, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be provided.
“We encourage locals and visitors to ride the shuttle to help alleviate traffic congestion, free up parking spaces at trailheads, and reduce carbon emissions," said Andrea Breault, transportation director for Cascade East Transit.
The shuttle will operate five days a week, from Wednesday to Sunday, and offers three round trips per day. The service will run up until Labor Day. Fares after opening day will be $5 one-way or $9 roundtrip and can be purchased in advance with the Umo app.
"It might seem like a quick turnaround but we have planned it for a few years now," said Derek Hofbauer, outreach and engagement administrator for Cascade East Transit. "We're really trying to promote more sustainable transportation to and from Mt. Bachelor."
According to Hofbauer, the organization applied for the Federal Lands Access Program grant back in 2018 to fund the shuttle. While it was awarded the grant, the transit company wasn't able to recruit enough drivers to start the program last year.
This year, the transit company did a better job at recruiting new drivers for the shuttle. If the service goes well this year, it could come back next summer.
Cascade East Transit acknowledges the popularity of Mt. Bachelor summer activities and encourages people to utilize the service while it's available. The shuttle includes a wheelchair ramp and spaces on the shuttle that can secure two wheel chairs and a paved path that goes right up to the shuttle stops.
“We’re excited to launch an ADA-accessible public transit service that will provide access to popular hiking and mountain biking trailheads without the need to use a personal vehicle,” Breault said.
For those that want to bring a bike up to the trails, the shuttle has six spots on the rack. Hofbaur said to come early to ensure a spot.
"There will be bike racks on the front and backs of the bus on a first available basis," Hofbaur said. "You could also have that opportunity to ride up the hill (on the shuttle) and bike back down into town."
Hofbaur recommends downloading the PassioGo app to stay up to date with where the shuttle is.
“Having a car-free travel option for our community members to visit Mt. Bachelor and take part in our summer activities is very appealing and we encourage people to take advantage of this resource,” said Ryan Gage, director of base operations at Mt Bachelor.
Along with the shuttle program, Cascade East Transit is also restarting the Ride the River service in Bend and a shuttle to the top of Lava Butte, both on June 17.
To learn more about the shuttle service, people can visit cascadeseasttransit.com.
