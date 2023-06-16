cascades east transit

A Cascades East Transit bus.  

 Joe Kline/Bulletin file

Traveling to Mt. Bachelor ski area can sometimes be a hassle for hikers and cyclists  who bring their cars up to the summer trails and can't easily find parking. 

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com

541-617-7821

Tags

Reporter

Brie Haro is a new reporter for The Bulletin through the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She was the former Editor-in-Chief for The Beacon, University of Portland's student run newspaper, before graduating in May 2023. She is new to Bend and is excited to see what the community is up to this summer. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.