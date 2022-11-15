Brecken Boice

Mt. Bachelor ski area and its parent company, Powdr Corp., have blamed the death of 9-year-old Brecken Boice on the boy and his parents, citing negligence on the icy slopes that day, according to a response filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court to a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit

The wrongful death suit, filed Aug. 2, alleges extremely icy conditions were to blame when Brecken slid down the mountain and crashed into a pile of rocks on Jan. 16, 2021. The boy died at St. Charles Bend from a traumatic head injury later that day. The suit also alleged that due to icy conditions, the chairlift and ski runs near the summit should not have been open on the day of the boy’s death.  

