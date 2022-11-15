Mt. Bachelor ski area and its parent company, Powdr Corp., have blamed the death of 9-year-old Brecken Boice on the boy and his parents, citing negligence on the icy slopes that day, according to a response filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court to a $49 million wrongful death lawsuit.
The wrongful death suit, filed Aug. 2, alleges extremely icy conditions were to blame when Brecken slid down the mountain and crashed into a pile of rocks on Jan. 16, 2021. The boy died at St. Charles Bend from a traumatic head injury later that day. The suit also alleged that due to icy conditions, the chairlift and ski runs near the summit should not have been open on the day of the boy’s death.
Mt. Bachelor and Powdr Corp., the defendants in the case, responded to the initial lawsuit on Oct. 17.
In their filing, Mt. Bachelor and Powdr Corp. state that Brecken and his father, Brian Boice, agreed to accept the inherent risks of skiing, “including, but not limited to, changing weather conditions, variations or steepness in terrain, snow or ice conditions, surface or subsurface conditions, rocks, and their own failure to ski within their own ability.”
The filing also alleged Brecken's injuries stemmed from a failure to recognize the limits of his skiing skills and his ability to "maintain reasonable control" of his speed and course down the mountain. It also said he and his father failed to follow the resort's instructions, noting "Brecken Boice and Brian Boice rode the Summit lift and chose to ski terrain after being advised that they could encounter icy conditions while skiing such terrain."
Johnny Sereni, director of marketing and communications at Mt. Bachelor ski area, said Tuesday he was unable to comment on the court filing because the resort is currently engaged in a number of pending lawsuits.
The ski area is planning to open for the winter season on Nov. 25.
A Deschutes County Sheriff's Office report on Brecken’s death, obtained by The Bulletin, showed Brecken and Brian Boice took the Summit chairlift up the mountain, where conditions were icy.
“There were signs at the entrance to the Summit lift warning that the conditions were icy and the level to ski down were rated as expert,” wrote Aaron Myers, a deputy with the sheriff’s office. “I was told the ungroomed trails on the mountain were extremely icy. The Boices took Healy Heights run down the mountain, which is ungroomed.”
At some point as they skied down the slope, Brecken lost control, lost his skis, and slid down the mountain into rocks, Myers wrote. Brecken's helmet was also found undamaged, with the buckle secured, and far away from where Brecken ended up, indicating it might not have been tight enough under the boy's chin, allowing it to come off without unhooking, Meyers wrote.
“Based upon blood which was located on exposed rocks, it is suspected Brecken hit the rocks causing traumatic injury,” Myers wrote.
Myers said Owen Burrell, of the Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol, was the first person to attend to Brecken’s injuries on the slopes. Burrell said another person almost crashed into him as he tended to Brecken, Myers wrote.
Emergency calls to the Deschutes County 911 Service District, which were obtained by The Bulletin, describe a number of accidents on the slopes the day Brecken died. In addition to Brecken, two other people were taken to Bend for emergencies: one for traumatic injury and one for medical assistance.
At 2:16 p.m., after Brecken's injury was reported, a dispatcher wrote: "Other skiers going in general area are hitting same ice and loosing control." The dispatcher added that the caller was "terrified someone else will crash into them. Another skier just crashed nearby."
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
