The Skyliner chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area will be repaired and fully operational for next year’s ski season, but will then be replaced with a six-person lift in time for the 2023-24 winter season, Mt. Bachelor officials announced Wednesday.
The Skyliner lift has been out of service since late December , and remained out of commission through the end of the winter season.
In a mid-season update, John McLeod, Mt. Bachelor’s president and general manager, reflected on a tough season this year full of obstacles such as the pandemic, a tight labor market, sporadic snowfall and the death of three skiers in one season.
“On top of all this,” McLeod wrote, “we have had to reimagine our resort without the services of one of our favorite lifts, Skyliner, since the beginning of the season.”
McLeod’s update was followed by the announcement that Mt. Bachelor will install its first six-person detachable lift, replacing Skyliner, in time for the 2023-24 winter season. Detachable lifts allow the chairs to travel much slower in terminals, allowing loading and unloading of passengers. In the meantime, work is underway to get Skyliner back into operation by next season, McLeod said.
Dustin Fletcher, spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor, said the ski area decided to fix the Skyliner lift first and then replace it with the six-person lift because the vendors for the new lift are currently backlogged. Because of the backlog, the mountain will need another calendar year to finish the upgrade, Fletcher said.
“We are always looking for opportunities to improve infrastructure, and this is a sign of Powdr’s commitment,” Fletcher said . “It is a great investment for Mt. Bachelor and for the community.”
Fletcher added the new lift will be the largest investment in a single lift in the mountain’s history and will increase its capacity by 50%.
Skyliner, an express quad lift, was added at Mt. Bachelor in 1989.
