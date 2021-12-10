After canceling its winter opening twice in recent weeks, Mt. Bachelor ski area finally has a date it's going to stick with: Monday.
With significant snow in the forecast for the mountains this weekend, a limited portion of Mount Bachelor will be open to skiers and snowboarders in one of the latest opening days in the last 15 years, according to Leigh Capozzi, the ski area's marketing director.
The last time the ski area opened this late was 2008 when it opened on Dec. 14, Capozzi said. Typically, the ski area opens around the end of November.
There are lots of reasons to be optimistic, however — 2008 was the same year the mountain broke snow accumulation records despite starting later than usual.
With it being a La Niña year, Capozzi anticipates once the snow starts it will keep coming.
"We're really excited to get open," she said.
Until the ski area gets more snow coverage, only terrain around the Little Pine chairlift and Woodward hike park off Red Chair will be open. The hike park will host a variety of rails and boxes for skiers and snowboarders to use, but users will hike instead of using a lift.
Because the mountain will have heavy machinery all over making snow to help shore up the base, the only uphill travel that will be allowed is the route to hike up to Cinder Cone.
"Right now, we know there's going to be high interest from the community, so we want to make sure to create as many opportunities to get on snow as safely as possible," Capozzi said.
Lift tickets for Little Pine will be $44. A ticket specifically for the hike park is $15.
The National Weather Service is predicting the mountain range will receive anywhere between 10 and 21 inches of snow this weekend.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Add Sunday Home Delivery to your Digital Access Subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.