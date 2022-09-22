A year after tragedy, what’s changed at Mt. Bachelor? (copy)

In this Bulletin file photo, a sign warns skiers and snowboarders of the dangers of tree wells and the potential of snow suffocation at the top of the Northwest Express Chair at Mt. Bachelor.

 Bulletin file photo

With fall beginning, and ski season just around the corner, Mt. Bachelor is implementing a new two-tiered season pass system that will allow passholders the option of paying more in order to skip signing a standard liability waiver.

The new pricing strategy is a response to a 2014 Oregon Supreme Court ruling, Bagley v. Mt. Bachelor, Inc. According to Mt. Bachelor, the ruling set a precedent in the industry, making it beneficial for the mountain to provide pass holders with a choice between signing or not signing a waiver.

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

