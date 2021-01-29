Mt. Bachelor and the Redmond nonprofit NeighborImpact are teaming up for a food drive this Friday and Saturday.
Both are asking for various non-perishable food items, especially canned meats and fish, soups and stews, canned vegetables, canned fruit and dry beans, according to a Mt. Bachelor press release. All the donated food will be added to NeighborImpact's Food Bank, the release stated.
To donate food, visit the Sun Country Tours location in Bend at 531 SW 13th St. The food drive will accept food from noon to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.