A lift operator at Mt. Bachelor tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, but operations at the mountain appear to be continuing on as scheduled.
The employee operated the Pine Marten and Little Pine lifts from Aug. 2 to Aug. 8, according to Mt. Bachelor’s website.
In the summer, the Pine Marten lift carries visitors up for biking, sightseeing, dining, disc golf and sunset dinners.
Little Pine did not run on Sunday due to “operational staffing,” according to the website, but both lifts were up and running as of Monday.
Mt. Bachelor operated a modified number of zipline tours Monday but cancelled all tours on Sunday. Refunds were given out to those affected, according to the website. Limited tours will continue Tuesday as well.
Morgan Emerson, a spokesperson for Deschutes County Health Services, said the county has completed a case investigation and notified all of the employee’s close contacts, which is defined as anyone who was within 6 feet of the person with the case for 15 minutes or longer.
These contacts are in “precautionary quarantine” for testing, according to the website.
The number of people who were notified after interacting with the employee with the positive case is not being released due to privacy concerns, Emerson said.
“If there are 5 or more cases associated with an employer that has 30 or more employees (Oregon Health Authority) works with us to release that information publicly,” Emerson said in an email. “This situation doesn’t meet that threshold.”
Leigh Capozzi, a spokesperson for Mt. Bachelor, said she was unable to answer questions about how many staff members are being asked to quarantine to respect the privacy of the employee.
Capozzi also said Mt. Bachelor does not share visitation numbers when asked how many people visit the mountain on average in the summer.
Mt. Bachelor continues to be open for summer camps, biking, ziplining, hiking, disc golf and sightseeing, Capozzi said.
Capozzi reiterated policies that are already in place at Mt. Bachelor to keep people safe when asked whether any new policies or procedures have been discussed in light of the positive case.
“Our policies include all guests must wear masks indoors, outdoors where they cannot maintain 6 feet of social distancing, in lift lines, while loading and exiting chairlifts,” she wrote in an email. “Full face helmets do not qualify for a face covering. These policies have been in place throughout summer operations.”
A new policy restricting two bikes per carrier on the lift was also put into effect Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.