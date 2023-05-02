A new president and general manager will start at Mt. Bachelor ski area on May 22, Mt. Bachelor's parent company, Powdr Corp. announced Tuesday.
The announcement came three months after former president and general manager, John McLeod, left his position on Feb. 2 along with Johnny Sereni who served as spokesperson for the ski area.
Stepping in to fill McLeod's role is John Merriman, a lifelong skier originally from Maine who is currently the vice president of finance and sales at Copper Mountain Ski Resort in Colorado. Merriman has held his role at the Colorado ski resort since 2016, and soon he and his wife and three kids will relocate to Bend.
“When I first visited Mt. Bachelor and Bend, I knew that this was the ideal place to raise our family. As a lifelong skier, it was immediately apparent that Mt. Bachelor is such a special place, with a talented and passionate team. I am honored to have the opportunity to be the next caretaker of this world-class ski area," Merriman said in a release from Powdr Corp. "My family and I are looking forward to becoming active members of the Bend community, and I as the general manager, likewise, will work to further the partnerships between the region and Mt. Bachelor.”
Merriman's role at Copper Mountain includes overseeing the resort's operations including finance and accounting, sales and services, information technology, revenue management and risk management, according to the release.
Prior to joining Copper Mountain Ski Resort, Merriman was vice president of finance in North America for Level 3 Communications, a Colorado-based multinational telecommunications and internet service provider. He worked for the company and its predecessors for 17 years.
Given Mt. Bachelor's role as the second largest employer in the region and a major driver for the local economy, Merriman will focus on guest experience on the mountain and will seek partnerships with area organizations.
“John is the perfect individual to assume this key leadership role for us at Mt. Bachelor, bringing with him key attributes that will make the whole team at the resort successful," said Justin Sibley, CEO of Powdr, in a release.
Merriman will officially assume his role as president and general manager on May 22. The 2022-23 season on the mountain comes to an end on May 28.
This summer, Mt. Bachelor will work on replacing its Skyliner Lift with a new six-person lift increasing capacity by 50%. The new lift will improve visitor access and experience at the mountain, the release said. The mountain will also begin work with the U.S. Forest Service on a new wood energy facility located at the base of Mt. Bachelor which will supply heating for several key buildings on the property.
