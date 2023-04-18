Mt. Bachelor and guests talk safety after heavy snow increases risks

Skiers and snowboarders have been eager to enjoy the fresh powder at Mt. Bachelor ski area this spring, but the snowfall in March — at 11 feet, more than double the normal amount — increased the risks that come with their sport.
Underscoring the situation on the mountain, which extended its season until the end of May: A woman who nearly died when she fell into a deep tree well and a man swept away by an avalanche three days later. The man survived, but he was injured.
“The risk is heightened on days that we get an exorbitant amount of snow … but the risks are never gone,” said Dustin Smith, the director of mountain operations. “It is challenging to be able to control every single hazard that’s on the resort. Ultimately accidents can happen in all conditions.”
The same things that make skiing and snowboarding so popular — the thrill of accelerating down a slope or plowing through fluffy snow — can easily create safety risks. Two men died in 2022 while skiing, one in conditions a witness called icy and slightly fast and the other, a highly skilled skier, as he descended at 40 to 50 mph. And tree wells, which have claimed four lives on the mountain in the last five years, can swallow a person in a heartbeat.
Mt. Bachelor officials say some of the risks are unavoidable, noting that the best way to stay safe on the slopes, is to realize safety is primarily a matter of personal responsibility.
While Smith said Mt. Bachelor is doing all it can to ensure safety on the mountain, he also reminded guests to further their education, to ski/snowboard within their abilities, and to avoid going on ungroomed runs without a partner — especially after heavy snowfall.
“Each individual skier has to be aware of their own limitations and what they are able to ski safely,” Smith said.
Like diving into a pool of cement
That was the case for Caroline Kreuz, 32, of Bend, who fell into a tree well in the East Bowls off the Cloudchaser chairlift on April 2. Having skied since she was a teen, Kreuz considers herself an advanced skier. But she still got in trouble when she left the groomed run and went into an area with trees, requiring her to navigate any hazards.
Kreuz said when skiing or snowboarding, safety is a personal responsibility.
“You are choosing to either ski on the groomed runs and be safe, or you choose to ski in the trees like I did. I take full responsibility for that,” Kreuz said. “I think the overall thing is, if you are going to take that risk, then you need to take the precautions necessary to make sure you are safe.”
Kreuz was skiing with a group, including her husband, when the tree well caught her by surprise.
“I remember as I went in, I screamed,” Kreuz said. “I needed someone to know that I was falling...And then I just felt like I was diving into a pool, a pool of cement.”
Kreuz said her group was not far away when she fell into the tree well, but no one noticed. Eventually Kruez’s predicament was brought to their attention and Kreuz’s husband frantically tried to climb back up the slope, but with no luck because of the deep snow.
She was rescued by three people who were able to get to her in time. Kreuz now plans to stick to the groomed runs for the time being.
“If I had stayed on the groomed run, I think even if I had fallen, there’s no trees, so I could have hurt myself, but someone would have been there to save me. But as soon as you go off the path, you are taking a risk,” Kreuz said. “When you say skiing with a buddy or skiing with a group, it has a whole new meaning to me now. It doesn’t mean ‘I’ll meet you at the bottom of this run.’ It means, you are keeping eyes on everybody at all times.”
Taking a scary ride down the slope
Avalanches can be a deadly hazard for skiers and snowboarders, typically in backcountry locations not associated with ski areas like Mt. Bachelor. This winter, two people died in avalanches in Central Oregon while skiing in the backcountry.
Smith said Mt. Bachelor deploys its ski patrol teams across the mountain on a daily basis to search for hazards, including potential avalanches, before opening terrain to the public.
Patrols also continuously monitor weather and check on snow conditions before deciding to open certain areas, he said. Part of these efforts include detonating explosives to set off avalanches. A team of avalanche dogs and handlers are always on staff in case of an emergency, Smith said.
Smith said despite Mt. Bachelor’s efforts, avalanches are still a part of the inherent risks for skiers and snowboarders.
That risk was front and center on April 5, when a small slide was triggered beneath the cornice region of the Cirque Bowl. It occurred on ungroomed terrain that ski area officials described as “one of the most challenging areas of the mountain.”
“Mountain operations had conducted mitigation work below the cornice and, had they not, the snow instability conditions would have been much worse,” a Mt. Bachelor spokesperson said.
Skier Jay Lane was there and saw his friend dragged down the slope by the avalanche. While Lane said it wasn’t a giant avalanche that took his friend for a scary ride, it was big enough to injure his friend’s knees, he said.
“It was a little bit of snow unreleased, probably from the patrollers doing their work,” Lane said. “You can’t get everything. And it was in the bowl, which is the steepest part of the mountain, so it is not a surprise that there would still be some dangers in there still. So much snow fell.”
Lane didn’t initially see what happened to his friend, but said it doesn’t take much of an avalanche to bury a person.
“I couldn’t see the whole slide. I could see where it was running down at the bottom and I could see somebody in it, and I didn’t even know it was him yet,” Lane said. “He ended up kind of getting them (his skis) sucked under and that is how he lost his ski and twisted his knee and he ended up just having his head left above the surface.”
This year, there has only been one death at Mt. Bachelor, after skier Larry Godfrey, 79, died following what the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office characterized in a report as a “skier vs. snow crash.”
Godfrey’s long time friend, Bill Perkins, a veteran skier, said he understands the hazards of the sport, and also understands that Mt. Bachelor can do very little about inherent hazards that come with the natural environment, such as tree wells. He said he is grateful for the numerous warnings issued by Mt. Bachelor on its website and at the ski area, especially on days with heightened risks.
“Any mountain, can’t do anything about tree well hazards except notify people,” Perkins said. “People need to be alert. It is a really dangerous time for tree wells. Be super safe, be super careful, and maybe don’t ski the trees today.”
The risks apply to everyone
Nature isn’t the only source of risk at Mt. Bachelor. Skiers and snowboarders can literally become a speeding hazard, as Lisa LaGesse, 60, of North Bend, discovered in March 2022. LaGesse collided with another person on the mountain and nearly died from her injuries. She is still recovering over a year later, and must regularly travel to Portland where she receives physical therapy. The damage to her brain from the crash impedes her ability to speak normally, but she has made significant progress.
“With my accident, I wasn’t blaming anybody, but it is a good example of what a basically dangerous sport it is and the inherent risk you take when you ski,” LaGesse said. “So I do hope people can learn perhaps from my situation, and what they are potentially getting themselves into.”
Last year, the National Ski Areas Association included in its responsibility code that anyone involved in a collision should share their information with both the other party and with a ski area employee, Smith said.
There are also consequences on the mountain for skiing recklessly.
“If someone is reported to ski patrol, ski patrol is empowered to remove a guest from the mountain if they deem that is necessary based on how they are skiing and based on their ski history. They can give them a verbal warning and can also revoke their pass for the season,” Smith said.
“At the end of the day...it is your responsibility to avoid the downhill skier and be able to ski and control and stop and control and avoid other skiers. It is on the users to make sure they are skiing within their responsibility code, within their ability level.”
