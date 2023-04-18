 Skip to main content
Mt. Bachelor and guests talk safety after heavy snow increases risks

A skier, bottom center, is dwarfed by the massive snow bank on the edge of the upper parking lot at Sunrise Lodge at Mt. Bachelor ski area Saturday afternoon.

 Andy Tullis/The Bulletin

Skiers and snowboarders have been eager to enjoy the fresh powder at Mt. Bachelor ski area this spring, but the snowfall in March — at 11 feet, more than double the normal amount — increased the risks that come with their sport.

Underscoring the situation on the mountain, which extended its season until the end of May: A woman who nearly died when she fell into a deep tree well and a man swept away by an avalanche three days later. The man survived, but he was injured.

Dustin Smith

Snowboarder Kegan Creed rides to the area where he rescued Caroline Kreuz, 32, of Bend, who fell into a tree well April 2 at Mt. Bachelor ski area. Kreuz said when skiing or snowboarding, safety is a personal responsibility. "You are choosing to either ski on the groomed runs and be safe, or you choose to ski in the trees like I did. I take full responsibility for that," Kreuz said.

Snowboarders Jordan Mallor and Michelle Mallor ride through the deep powder near the Cloudchaser chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area on April 4, 2023.
Lisa LaGesse on Mt. Bachelor.

Lisa LaGesse at Mt. Bachelor ski area. In March of 2022, LaGesse collided with another person on the mountain and nearly died from her injuries. "With my accident, I wasn't blaming anybody, but it is a good example of what a basically dangerous sport it is and the inherent risk you take when you ski," she said. 
With the heavy recent snowfall, a sign, left, warns skiers and snowboarders about the dangers of suffocation in tree wells, at the top of Cloudchaser chairlift at Mt. Bachelor ski area Monday afternoon. “The risk is heightened on days that we get an exorbitant amount of snow … but the risks are never gone,” said Dustin Smith, the director of mountain operations. “It is challenging to be able to control every single hazard that’s on the resort. Ultimately accidents can happen in all conditions.”
jsiess@bendbulletin.com

Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.

An error occurred