When Sierra Williams was homeless for the first time, it took a seizure at school before many of the adults in her life realized she was living part of her eighth-grade year in the back of a Penske moving truck in a Walmart parking lot.
She and her mother didn’t tell anyone they were homeless after arriving in Bend from Oklahoma. They worried the authorities would take Williams away because of their living situation.
Living in the truck, eighth grade was tough.
“I would be waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning because my mom had to be at work by 5, and she had to drop me off early at school. It was kind of hard because I’d be sleeping in my classes because I was so tired,” Williams, now 18, said.
After about a month in the truck, the family found their way into a hotel, and later, their own home.
Williams is a senior at Mountain View High School now, and she’s moved through a handful of living situations since she came to Oregon: She lived at The LOFT after a family conflict, and in a host home through J Bar J Youth Services, and then was back at The LOFT for a second stint this September. Now, she’s couch surfing at a friend’s place in Redmond until she can get approved for an apartment with the HousingWorks grant she received.
Williams isn’t alone in her housing instability. Schools count a variety of living situations as homeless, and over half of Central Oregon’s homeless students are “doubled up” like Williams, meaning they live informally with friends or others.
Despite the instability in her housing, Williams has stayed at Mountain View all four years, even if that means taking a bus from Redmond each day.
“Being in school as a homeless youth, it keeps me out of trouble,” she said.
Unlike Williams, Hailey King made a choice to switch schools.
The 16-year-old could have stayed at Redmond High School her junior year after getting kicked out of her home and moving into The LOFT.
Under federal law, she could’ve been picked up by bus and taken to her old school in Redmond — but it would have been hard. She’d have to bike from the LOFT on Bend’s west side to Macy’s to get picked up by the bus.
Coupled with the schedule of her part-time job, “It just wouldn’t have worked out, pretty much,” King said.
Coordinating that transportation, plus juggling a part-time job wasn’t an option for King. But transferring to Summit High School in Bend meant giving up a lot.
“It really sucked because a few of the teachers I got really close with. They were so nice to me, they understood my living situation and all that,” King said. “They were there for me if I ever needed anything, and I didn’t even get to say goodbye to them, that’s the thing. I just had to up and leave.”
It wasn’t just the leaving that was difficult. Aside from a Summit teacher King knows from working a part-time job together one summer, the only people King knew went to school at Bend High across town.
When she moved into The LOFT, King became a new type of student: homeless. It’s a complex label, one that gets applied to a wide array of students and adults, all in very different places for very different reasons. It’s a label she’s still grappling with.
“When I was working at Red Robin, my managers would be like, ‘go home,’ and I’m like, ‘oh wait, what home?’ Like I would just make it as a joke. But then it would hit, and I’m like, oh wait, I actually don’t have a home.”
When King makes the same joke to her case managers, they remind her she has a home at The LOFT. While she feels welcomed at the shelter she’s not sure it’s a “home.” A home would be somewhere living by herself or living with her friends — because “home is where the heart is,” she says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.