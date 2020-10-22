The long-shot effort to move Oregon’s border into Idaho could launch in Jefferson County, but officials who would be tasked with leading the discussion have no idea what's expected of them.
An initiative on the Nov. 3 ballot is asking Jefferson County residents if they want the County Commission to meet twice a year to discuss moving Oregon’s eastern and southern counties to Idaho.
Jefferson County is the fourth in the state to have the ballot initiative, joining Douglas, Union and Wallowa counties.
The initiative was created by La Pine resident Mike McCarter, president of Move Oregon’s Border, a nonprofit organization that believes rural Oregon counties would have better representation in Idaho’s Republican-led Legislature than in the Democratic-led Legislature in Salem.
Kelly Simmelink, Jefferson County commissioner, said the commission was not part of sponsoring the initiative and is not clear on what to do if it passes.
“I have not been given any kind of direction on how one of these meetings would function,” Simmelink said Thursday.
The initiative only says the commission would meet on the third Wednesday every February and August to discuss “promoting Jefferson County’s interests regarding relocation of the state border.”
“What they are asking us to do is have two meetings to discuss this,” Simmelink said. “I’m not leading that discussion. I don’t know what that discussion is.”
Another part of the initiative calls for a fine of $125 to anyone who tries to stop the commissioners from having the meetings, which Simmelink finds unnecessary.
Despite the lack of detail in the initiative, Simmelink said, he would welcome a public discussion twice a year on the topic.
“It’s a conversation starter for those who wish to explore this movement," he said. “I would hope the public would voice their opinion and I would hope the public would be at these meetings.”
Simmelink has some concerns about the logistics of the movement. Specifically, he worries about the source of irrigation water remaining in Oregon, while the county moves to Idaho. In addition, moving the county out of state would complicate relationships with neighboring Deschutes County and the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
For the move to become a reality, all the rural Oregon counties would have to agree along with the Oregon and Idaho legislatures. Then it would have to be approved by the U.S. Congress.
“It has to be a unanimous decision to make this move remotely successful,” Simmelink said. “That’s a huge lift.”
Wayne Fording, Jefferson County commissioner, said the question to pursue the move is up to the residents and it will be interesting to see how they vote.
“Some people might think it's a far-fetched idea and some people are probably all over it,” Fording said.
Fording said the commission’s involvement does not mean it is supporting it one way or the other. The commission plans to stay neutral as it collects public input, he said.
“I think it would be a pretty complicated accomplishment,” Fording said. “So we’ll just kind of let it play out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.