Moviegoers eagerly returned Friday to the Regal Cinemas theater in Bend’s Old Mill District to watch films on a big screen for the first time in six months. The smell of popcorn in the entranceway felt familiar, but much of the movie experience had changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which had caused the theater to close in October.
Signs reminded people to keep their distance and wear a mask at all times except when eating and drinking in the theater. And the theater purposely left several seats empty at each showing to maintain social-distancing requirements.
But for movie enthusiasts like Bev Scott, it was still a thrill to be in a theater again.
The retired Bend resident said she used to go to movies at Regal Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX at least once or twice a week before the pandemic.
Scott had grown tired of watching movies at home. She owns the original King Kong movies, but decided Friday to buy a ticket to watch the new “Godzilla vs. Kong” in the theater.
“I’m excited,” Scott said. “There is nothing like sitting in a theater, smelling the popcorn and seeing that big screen.”
Regal Cinemas closed its theaters across the country at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 and reopened the Bend location in August. But then the Bend theater quickly closed again in October due to an increase in coronavirus cases.
The reopening may also be short lived. The state recorded 1,020 cases Friday, including 103 in Deschutes County.
The high numbers may prompt Gov. Kate Brown to move Deschutes County into the extreme risk category next week, which would limit indoor gatherings.
Brown is expected to decide Monday.
On Friday, moviegoers said they felt comfortable. Many of those who attended matinee screenings at the 16-screen complex sat in nearly empty theaters.
Bend resident Dan Weiland took his mother-in-law, Pam Wade, and his two children, 2-year-old Olsen and 4-year-old Juna, to a matinee showing of the cartoon movie, “Tom and Jerry.”
Having the theater to themselves made them feel safe, but also made it memorable. It was Olsen’s first time going to a movie theater.
Weiland had fun taking his children out to a movie for a change.
“It was nice to come back out to a theater,” Weiland said after the movie. “It was a change of pace for the kids.”
