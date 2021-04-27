After more than a year of businesses opening and closing, one more month won't make a difference.
That's the view of Derek Sitter, Volcanic Theatre Pub owner.
"May looks shot to me to book any artists," Sitter said. "With all the protocols it might cost more to open than to remain closed."
With the warmer weather the governor's Tuesday decision to send Deschutes and Crook counties back to a more restrictive COVID-19 risk category, might not be as severe for businesses, but could have an effect on the region's economy, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
The restrictions take effect on Friday. Jefferson County will remain in the high-risk category.
Fifteen counties are being moved to the more restrictive extreme risk category. The move comes at the same time when vaccine appointments go unfilled at the mass vaccination site at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
"I don't anticipate us seeing net job losses due to this shift," Runberg said. "The good news is restrictions on indoor dining are less of a concern for restaurants in the spring with nicer and warmer weather than in the middle of winter."
It's a delicate balancing act for businesses who hire workers in restaurants and bars, said Tammy Treat, co-owner of Spider City Brewing in Bend. When the brewery is unable to pour from taps, it means more product needs to be sold in packages, Treat said.
"The real challenge is that we will need to plan for more packaged beer for the to-go sales, versus keg sales," Treat said. "That requires specific timing."
At the Athletic Club of Bend, it may not make sense to open at all, said Kip Heilman, the club's general manager. As many classes that can be moved outdoors will be, Heilman said. The outdoor pool will be operational, too, but Heilman said he fears he'll lose members.
"There's new language in the guidance that prohibits us from doing a lot of things we were going to do," said Heilman. "We'll do everything we can within reason outside so we can control the numbers inside the buildings.
"We can't operate under this. This is a dues-paying business."
At St. Charles Health System, it's all about timing as well, said Dr. Jeff Absalon, the health system's chief physician executive. The four hospitals of St. Charles were at 92% capacity on Monday.
St. Charles Health System will be limiting elective surgeries for those that require a hospital bed for the time being, Absalon said. The hospital also will be on standby for surge capacity in case there are more COVID-19 cases.
About 10 surgeries will be canceled this week, Absalon said. The hospital had 28 COVID-19 patients on Tuesday, slightly less than half as many as it had in the peak of the virus spread in December. Six were in the intensive care unit. Just a month ago no one was hospitalized for COVID-19, Absalon said.
"We still, of course, are in the pandemic, and we will be for some time," Absalon said. "We want to make sure we have the capacity to take care of our community."
The move to extreme risk also caused Economic Development for Central Oregon to postpone its annual luncheon that was to be held in person and virtual on May 6.
The last time Deschutes County was in the extreme risk category was in December. It remained there through Feb. 12, when it moved to the high-risk category. Case counts continued to drop, and Deschutes County was able to go to even the moderate risk category in March.
The up-and-down nature is a source of extreme frustration for Planet Fitness franchise owner Dan Afrasiabi. With 10 locations in Oregon and Alaska, Afrasiabi said he feels the state's metrics are unrealistic and put an unfair burden on business owners.
"There is no balance being approached, and what the state is trying to do makes no sense in light of what every other state in the nation is doing," Afrasiabi said. "The state is attacking a business where people are just coming back to and now they're saying it's not safe to come into a fitness center."
Afrasiabi said he may have to lay off workers and his business could suffer if members cancel their memberships because they can't get into the gym. Since reopening, the gym has used an online reservation system where members can check out the occupancy before coming in and then sign up for a time to use the equipment.
"It's horrendously frustrating for me, our team and our members. We can't take our equipment outside," Afrasiabi said. "We're stuck in a situation where we can't make any commitments."
