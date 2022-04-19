The researchers hiked into the snowy forest in the Ochoco Mountains, looking for three otherwise unremarkable springs that could prove essential in understanding how climate changes have affected the region’s water amid years of record-setting drought.
When they found them on a recent Sunday, they stood ankle-deep in the freezing water and mud, trying to understand where the water was coming from, how much was there, and seasonal flow changes that could show which springs are most vulnerable to drought.
The group — two scientists, a dozen Central Oregon Community College students and their professor — is surveying springs like these in both the Ochoco and Cascade mountains, which have never been studied before.
“Most things, like people and frogs and cattle, cannot survive just using the rainfall over the course of the year,” said Hal Wershow, an assistant professor of geology at the college. “What you need is a perpetual source of water year-round, especially in those hot summer days when there hasn’t been water for months. Springs are that source.”
This research could be essential to informing water users at a time when drought is becoming an annual problem facing local ecosystems and communities, Wershow said.
“Water here is really important,” said Meah McCraw, an 18-year-old science student who is presenting the group’s findings at an end-of-term showcase at Central Oregon Community College. “We just don’t get a lot of it. I think we need to appreciate what we have and use it wisely.”
The team has spent the past two years conducting this research. Already, they are seeing change, including streams that are either drying up or turning into a trickle.
“We’re running short on time,” said McCraw, who added: “We have droughts here and climate change is upon us.”
This isn’t the only field experience Wershow is giving his students. In September, he and a student camped out for four days in the mountains, joining researchers from the Oregon Glaciers Institute and the University of Oregon who were trying to monitor the thickness of Collier Glacier on North Sister. Meanwhile, they navigated crevasses and used crampons to ascend.
“It was basically shooting a laser into the ice and, based on how the laser bounces around, they figure out how thick the ice is,” said Wershow, who joined the team simply to observe the research, which he used in teaching his students about glaciers back at COCC.
The goal of this research was similar to the research Wershow and his students are conducting in the Ochocos. By understanding the influence glacial melt has on regional waterways, scientists can understand how the changing climate might impact local ecosystems that rely on this water.
“We know very little about how our streams are derived from glaciers,” Wershow said. “It’s kind of a huge research question that we don’t know the answer to. We don’t know how important they are to our water resources.”
A lean, bearded man whose walls are adorned with maps and whose shelves are covered in his rock library, Wershow says that a lack of public funding is partly why so little research has been done on regional waterways. And he sees his courses as an answer. He describes his central mission as a professor is to create “an army of geologists to take over the world.”
McCraw is among those students in the Wershow army.
An enthusiast of the natural world, McCraw helps the team measure temperature, how well the water conducts electricity, PH levels and stable isotopes. Her main focus, however, is to understand how the three springs in the Ochocos are affected by seasonal changes, which she said could have major implications for understanding how these springs are used by ranchers or irrigators further downstream.
“The water that I’m watching right now in the snow is the same water from thousands of years ago,” she said, adding: “Water has watched humanity grow and I think we need to respect it and I’d love to know more about it.”
Jennifer McCabe, a 47-year-old undergraduate student studying biology at Oregon State University-Cascades, agreed that “with the climate changing and our snowpacks being less each year, I think it’s important to know where the water is coming from.”
Previously a student of Wershow’s, McCabe spent summer days driving down backcountry roads to conduct measurements for the team.
At least one of the springs they were monitoring appeared to have completely dried out. She said, “I think if we knew that springs were drying up, then it would give us a better idea of water in our Central Oregon area, and conserving water if we need to.”
